Berkshire Bank Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $143.06 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.44 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average of $149.54. The company has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

