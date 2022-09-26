Berkshire Bank Has $3.84 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berkshire Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 66,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $125.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

