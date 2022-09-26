Bodycote (LON:BOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $496.00

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 496 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 496 ($5.99), with a volume of 16489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 506 ($6.11).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 665 ($8.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.19) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 766 ($9.26).

Bodycote Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £943.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 563.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.23.

Bodycote Cuts Dividend

Bodycote Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

(Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

