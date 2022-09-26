Bradley Mark J. Sells 210 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bradley Mark J. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.50 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

