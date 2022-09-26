Brave Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

