BT Wealth Management LLC Buys 95 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 469,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.02. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

