Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

