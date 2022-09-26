Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 1,024 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.17 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

