Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $68.04 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

