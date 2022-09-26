CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax stock opened at $79.49 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

