CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $143.06 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.44 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

