CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

PG stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $323.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

