Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,883,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in PepsiCo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 63,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $168.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

