Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.2% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 4.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $466.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

