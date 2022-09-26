ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $38,144.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Henrik Gerdes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 8th, Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

