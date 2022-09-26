ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $38,144.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Henrik Gerdes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98.

On Monday, July 11th, Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42.

CHPT stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

