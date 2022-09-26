Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 3,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Chevron by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

