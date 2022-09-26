Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Reduced by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

