CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.61 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.07. The company has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

