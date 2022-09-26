CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Visa by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 159,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,608,000 after buying an additional 109,770 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of V opened at $183.96 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.23 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

