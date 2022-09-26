Comparing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canaan and On Track Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $782.52 million 0.73 $313.89 million $2.42 1.26 On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.30 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.7% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canaan and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 41.75% 73.44% 48.61% On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59%

Risk and Volatility

Canaan has a beta of 3.67, indicating that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Canaan and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 3 0 3.00 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canaan presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.44%. Given Canaan’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Summary

Canaan beats On Track Innovations on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

