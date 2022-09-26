Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,453 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $466.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

