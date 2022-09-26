Cordasco Financial Network Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,592,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

HD stock opened at $270.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

