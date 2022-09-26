Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,228 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Trading Down 11.6 %

Core Laboratories stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $644.38 million, a PE ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.