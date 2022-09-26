Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s 7th Largest Position

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $466.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.92.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.