Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.92.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $466.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.