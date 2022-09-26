Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.92.

Shares of COST opened at $466.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

