Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.92.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $466.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $528.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

