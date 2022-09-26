Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 77 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $317.86 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.20 and a 200-day moving average of $363.84.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

