Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

Shares of NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

