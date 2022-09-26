Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $38.40 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

