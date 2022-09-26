Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.5 %

BRO opened at $58.92 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

