Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.