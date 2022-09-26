Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 18.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $40.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,842.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,346,800. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

