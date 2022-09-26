Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

