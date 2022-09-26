Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.