Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,172 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,432,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $438.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

