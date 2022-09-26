Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Edison International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EIX opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

