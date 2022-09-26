Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stake Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 1.19. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $85.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

