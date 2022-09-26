EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $109.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

