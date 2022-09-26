EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 759.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.33.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $364.12 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.70.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

