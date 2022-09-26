Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.50.

EQIX opened at $593.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $590.21 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $662.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.