Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.5% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $357.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

