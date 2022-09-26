Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 115,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 53.3% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $357.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

