First Financial Corp IN Acquires 75 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $183.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.05. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.23 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
