First Financial Corp IN Acquires 75 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $183.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.05. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.23 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.