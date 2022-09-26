First Financial Corp IN Sells 49 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $513.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

