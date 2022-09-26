First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 314 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.72 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

