Five Oceans Advisors Sells 47 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $270.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.09.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

