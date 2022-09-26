Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $11.11 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,167,253,000 after acquiring an additional 518,570 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE V opened at $183.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.05. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.23 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

