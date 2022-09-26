Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 171,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 150,209 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VZ opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

