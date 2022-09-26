Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 456.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

